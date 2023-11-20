The 2023 Billboard Music Awards looked different this year, but the stars still brought their stylish looks to the red carpet.

The BBMAs were streamed on Sunday, November 19. Rather than a traditional ceremony in one location with a host, the awards show included several musical performances filmed in different locations with fans surrounding the artists. Mariah Carey, Bebe Rexha and Karol G were among the performers who also scored awards on Sunday evening.

Scroll down to see what the stars wore at the BBMAs: