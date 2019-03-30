What’s black and white and all over the red carpet? It is Hollywood starlets, who are making a bold statement in this classic color combination. “With spring and summer collections, typically you will see a lot of pastels and bright colors, but this season we saw a lot of black and white color-blocking with a minimalistic vibe,” says celeb stylists Eric Owes and Lauren Taylor. “Black and white will always be a perennial style that translates well on the red carpet,” says the duo, who work with Drake, LeBron James and Michelle Williams.

Designer Prabal Gurung often uses the two hues in his collections, and created a custom-made gown for Sandra Oh for the Critics Choice Awards, where she won Best Actress for her role on Killing Eve. “For me, the best aspect of this look was the woman inside of it,” Gurung tells Us. “It is an absolute honor to dress such a talented, vocal, strong and beautiful woman who brings visibility to our Asian minority. We designed her look to be subtle yet striking, allowing the woman in the gown to shine through as the star that she is.”

Another designer who has an affinity for this color scheme is Monique Lhuillier, as she dressed Amber Heard in it for the Golden Globes. “Amber’s gown is an effortless nod to old Hollywood glamour. It is a classic shape, but the asymmetric drop-waist adds a modern twist,” she tells Us. “Black and white is the ultimate high-fashion color combination. It transcends every decade, is sleek and sophisticated and elevates any silhouette,” she says. “It is universally flattering and always a timeless and versatile option for any special occasion.” Lhuillier insists anyone can wear the trend “as long as the proportions are flattering to your body type.” She adds: “You can color-block or play with patterns, stripes and prints.”

Scroll through to see how more celebs including Julia Roberts, Charlize Theron and Viola Davis make this bold statement their own.