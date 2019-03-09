Glamour girls! A-listers are choosing Monique Lhuillier’s modern gowns for major award shows and other dramatic red carpet moments. Built from the success of her bridal business, the Los Angeles-based company now churns out a celeb-loved ready to wear collection, along with a line of accessories, jewelry, fragrance and home decor. “The brand has become synonymous with luxury, femininity, allure and unparalleled glamour,” Lhuillier tells Us. “The Monique Lhuillier customer appreciates beautifully made designs that empower women to feel their best. This is the reason a lot of our women wear my collections for the most special events in their lives,” she adds.

“I have a refined, elegant and modern approach to dressing for special occasions in someone’s life,” Lhuillier boasts. “I am driven by making women feel good about themselves, and I am really proud about being there to create magical moments in their lives.” So it’s no surprise that a whopping eight celebrities picked a Monique Lhuillier design to wear to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, including Isla Fisher, Keri Russell and Emmy Rossum. “Not only were the dresses amazing on each of these ladies, but I loved their hair and makeup. Each look was individual and flawless. This Golden Globes was a night I will remember forever!” the designer recalls.

The brand continues to evolve while staying true to its glam roots. Lhuillier calls it “feminine, modern and refined.” She reveals, “The Fall 2019 is a celebration of excess and glamour drawn from style icons Marisa Berenson, Jerry Hall and Joan Collins who brought flamboyant couture moments and iconic femininity to the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

