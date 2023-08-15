No matter what hair color she chooses, Blake Lively is always giving hair inspiration goals.

Lively is best known for her signature blonde hair, which she’s rocked on the red carpet and in countless projects from Gossip Girl to the Age of Adeline. While Lively exudes confidence on the screen, the actress opened up about how she uses her hair as an extension of herself.

“Honestly I am a shy person. My hair is a safety net for me, so I love to have it down and full and relaxed,” she said in a 2014 interview with Hello! Magazine. at the time. “Often you see people on the red carpet with tight updos, but that makes me feel stiff.”

While Lively admitted that she treats her hair like her armor, she hasn’t shied away from changing up her style — or even her hair color — for a project.

In May 2023, Lively unveiled her new fiery look — which she initially teased earlier in the year — as she began filming the adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s It Ends With Us. Lively was photographed rocking auburn hair, styled with wavy curls.

