While Beyoncé and Jay-Z provided the surprise of the night when they accepted their award for Best International Group with a Meghan Markle-inspired video, celebs turned out in some fiercely fashionable looks on the red carpet at the 2019 Brit Awards in London on Wednesday, February 20.

Considered the British version of the Grammys, music’s biggest stars (think: Dua Lipa, Pink, Florence Welch and H.E.R.) mingled with Hollywood darlings (Hugh Jackman, Suki Waterhouse, Winnie Harlow and more) at O2 Arena.

Much like the Grammys before it, the red carpet fashion at the Brits was daring and fun. Pink, for one, topped off her sunny yellow gown with a cropped leather jacket, and “2002” singer Anne-Marie added a furry ombre coat to her sparkly white minidress. The ladies of Little Mix, meanwhile, showed some skin in nearly naked numbers and sexy cutout creations.

But the dudes held their own on the red carpet as well, trading basic black suits for much more colorful ensembles. Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes were both styling in baby blue, while Calvin Harris looked dapper in olive green.

And then there was Bey and Jay. The ever-fashionable duo remotely accepted their award in a 30-second clip, in which Queen Bey shimmered in a floral Peter Pilotto look and her hubby held true to the night’s trend in a robin’s egg blue double-breasted suit. Duchess Meghan, meanwhile, appeared in portrait form behind the couple (an ode to their “APES—T” music video in which they stand in front of the Mona Lisa) in a dazzling tiara and piled on necklaces.

