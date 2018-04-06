Sienna Miller, Lily Collins and more stars attended Cartier’s Bold and Fearless Watch launch to celebrate its new Santos De Cartier timepiece on Thursday, April 5, in San Francisco, California. The guys and gals in attendance each brought their own style to the gray carpet. From lace gowns to t-shirts and suits see what each star wore. Oh, and be sure to check out Jake Gyllenhaal’s surprise t-shirt choice. Who saw that coming?