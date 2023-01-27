Drop two has arrived! Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph and her sister, Michelle Randolph, have finally unveiled the second chapter of LNDN, their sustainable denim collection.

Available now, the collection stars four cold-weather silhouettes that embody the siblings’ fashion philosophy: laid-back and casual, yet stylish.

“We gravitate towards comfy, casually elevated pieces that work with every outfit,” Cassie tells Us Weekly exclusively about her and Michelle’s style. “That’s why the idea for the Denim Puffer ($169) came to us. It’s not your typical denim jacket but the perfect replacement when the temperature drops.”

The same goes for their Denim Trench ($169), designed to elevate one’s outfit and add warmth while still providing the simplicity of a traditional denim jacket.

In addition to denim outerwear, the founders have unveiled two new bottoms: the Slim Straight Leg Jean ($119) and the Kick Flare Jean ($119).

One star detail that separates LNDN’s jeans from the pack is their angled “V” waistline. “It really stands out from other denim we have worn,” says Cassie, who adds that it “flatters and accentuates your body’s natural curve.”

Since day one, bringing LNDN to life hasn’t been easy. Cassie tells Us that they were designing and sampling for “over three years, searching for sustainable materials, creating a fit that was flattering, inclusive, and unique, while still trying to make the pieces as affordable as possible.”

“We had our hand in every little detail to make sure the pieces fit how we’d want as shoppers,” Cassie explains. “We specifically measured out the pockets to the perfect size, found the perfect angle to be flattering on the butt,” and more.

Sustainably is also a big priority for the Randolph’s, and Cassie says they’re “up for the challenge to continuously find ways to improve their sustainability.” Right now, they’re utilizing organic cotton and eco-friendly dyes and considering every little detail, down to the metal buttons (which feature recycled copper and zinc).

The brand also has an “eco facts” dropdown on each product page that spells out what each component is made of, along with information about how it was sustainably crafted.

The Randolph sisters debuted the LNDN collection in August of last year with nine pieces. Per the brand, the most popular piece of the first collection was the Sunday Pant ($119). “We wanted to design the jean after the feeling of an effortless Sunday afternoon,” Cassie says.

Both the Sunday Pants and all eight other pieces are still available to purchase, along with the brand’s new launches.

LNDN is short for “Landon,” inspired by Cassie and Michelle’s younger brother. “Being the youngest brother of two older sisters, you’re naturally left out of things, so we wanted to include him,” says Cassie. “He definitely feels special.”

Beyond LNDN, it’s no secret that the Randolph sisters are busy. Cassie is a speech pathologist and social media influencer, and Michelle is an actress who’s currently playing Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

