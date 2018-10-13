Hollywood beauties reveal flashes of skin in glamorous gowns with unexpected cut-outs. Our picks for the best slits: Padma Lakshmi in a pleated J. Mendel peek-a-boo clavicle design, Olivia Culpo rocking an open-shoulder Julien Macdonald and Alison Brie wearing an embellished belly-baring Miu Miu.

Whether showing a little shoulder or baring a bit of midriff, celebs continue to stun in the statement-making trend. Scroll through to see how more leading ladies including Julia Roberts, Joan Smalls and Constance Wu wear their cut-out looks.