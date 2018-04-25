Gold is having a major moment — and you’re going to want to get on board. Gigi Hadid celebrated her golden birthday on April 23 in a shimmering metallic Atelier Versace minidress. Even better, her mom Yolanda also rocked gold to the affair which was held at the Brooklyn Heights Social Club (part of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge). But that’s not all — guests like Hailey Baldwin also wore gilded frocks to fete the supermodel.

But it wasn’t just Gigi’s party that was shimmering with the Midas touch either. Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out to celebrate the Avengers: Infinity War premiere wearing the coolest minidress from an up-and-coming brand: Retrofete. The number not only featured billowy sleeves and a waist-cinching velvet belt — but the mini, which revealed her killer stems, was also covered in sequins. The perfect mix of fun, glamorous and flattering.

Three may be a party, but four is certainly a trend in the Stylish handbook. It would seem that the best way to celebrate a fun night out these days is in a golden minidress. Want to get in on the action? Shop metallic gold dresses here — including the exact mini dress that Hailey Baldwin wore!