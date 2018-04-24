Gigi Hadid, now 23, celebrated her golden birthday (meaning a year when her age corresponded to the date ) on Monday, April 23 — and boy, did she do so in glamorous (and uber clever style). You guys, she went all Midas on Us and celebrated her golden birthday decked in gold Versace.

The look is the ultimate birthday girl glam. First, her minidress totally stole the show. The supermodel donned an absolutely fabulous Atelier Versace minidress embellished with golden thread and disks enriched at the end with two Medusa buckles. Basically, it was the birthday frock to end all birthday frocks.

So, how do you accessorize such a statement number? Oh, just with a pair of clear Christian Louboutin pointed-toe stilettos with metallic studs and a matching ankle clasp.

Everyone knows that Gigi’s best accessory is her signature California girl golden waves (duh), which celebrity stylist Bryce Scarlett put sultry, smooth and shiny bends in for the occasion. The hair was lowkey, but the makeup — it was high octane. Celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons kept with the golden theme and gilded Hadid’s eyes with highly pigmented yellow gold shadow and sparkling gold glitter paillettes for all of the shimmer. And because the eye was such a statement, Gigi’s perfect pout was kept natural in a pinky nude.

Also included: Gigi’s talons were painted by Mei Kawajiri to not only have gold polish, swarovski crystals, but also the digits 2 and 3 to commemorate the occasion.

So that’s that: for your next birthday, paint your whole body gold. It’s the Hadid way. It was also the way of some of her guests — her mom Yolanda Hadid and pal Hailey Baldwin also sported gilded frocks to the event!

