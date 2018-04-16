Coachella: it’s the battle of bikini tops, supermodel edition. But for real. Both Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid turned up and turned out the looks for the annual music festival in Indio Valley, California, this past weekend, and while they kept within the lines of their signature style, the duo both opted to rock bikini tops as cropped shirts.

In keeping with her sleek and tomboyish style, Kendall donned a Love Wave Easton bikini top. The cropped look seemed all the more fresh because not only was it thinner than your average crop, but the square neckline gave the simple look a refreshing ‘90s twist. And to keep things super cool, she added Cave Mpt Men’s GRK Cargo Pants, Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego III sneakers and last but not least an orange Martine Rose Wallet Waistpack. It was the old-school popstar outfit (looking at you Christina Aguilera in the ‘Genie in a Bottle’ music video), with an uber sporty twist.

But Gigi — she really leaned into her boho California girl roots. As she is known to do, the supermodel kept her look monochrome and centered around an ivory one-shouldered crochet bikini top from She Made Me. She also wore the bottoms peeping out from her white One Teaspoon shorts). Then, she added cream-hued lace-up combat boots, wore a white button down off one shoulder and tied around her waist at the bottom. The finishing touches: a bohemian-style metal belt slung across her hips and Jacquie Aiche, Messika, Ouibyou and Rona Pfeiffer jewels.

Our takeaway: when you’re looking to go boho and you’ve got a cute bikini to show off, build your outfit around the top. It’ll get you a thumbs up from the supermodel crew.

