Meghan Markle isn’t the only one loving plaid right now! Stars like Beyoncé, Kate Bosworth and Emily Ratajkowski are loving tartan pieces in every shade of the rainbow. See how celebs wear the updated winter trend in dresses, shirts and pants, then shop the look for yourself!

