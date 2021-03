Adam Levine

That one’s gotta hurt! The Maroon 5 frontman added a massive tattoo to his body in March 2021. The ocean wave ink, which was designed by tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko, covers Levine’s entire left leg.

On Instagram Stories, the singer noted that the tattoo took three​​​ days to complete and was a pretty painful process. As he so eloquently phrased it, the experience was “ouch but worth it.”