Ariana Grande

You may have missed it peeking out from underneath her over-the-elbow gloves, but on January 26 at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the “thank u, next” singer hit the red carpet with a brand new butterfly tattoo on her left arm. Though she hasn’t given a full glimpse of the design just yet, it appears to be a clean and crisp single needle design (just like so many of her others).