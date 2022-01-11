Bindi Irwin

Touching tribute. The Dancing With the Stars alum debuted a new tattoo in January 2022 that honored both her late father, Steve Irwin, and daughter Grace.

“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior.’ That’s how her name was born,” the wildlife expect captioned an Instagram post of her “graceful warrior” tattoo. “This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always.”

Bindi also had a drawing of their “dear alligator,” Daisy, placed next to the phase to “represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.”