Brooklyn Beckham

In honor of fiancée Nicola Peltz’s grandmother’s passing, the photographer had a special Bible verse tattooed on his arm. It read: “Focused in the present, sincere toward others and trusting in ourself. Know that you cannot fail.”

Peltz revealed an image of the ink to her Instagram Stories. “He got gina’s prayer tattooed,” the model captioned the January 2022 post. “She passed two years ago today. Brooklyn Beckham you’re my soulmate.”