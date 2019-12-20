Dove Cameron

As part of Vogue‘s 24 Hours With series, the former Disney Channel star paid a visit to Ten Thousand Waves Tattoo Gallery in L.A. to get a forearm tattoo in memory of Cameron Boyce. She opted for a firearm with flowers coming out of it to support the actor’s dedication to ending gun violence and raising awareness on the subject. “I’ve been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed,” she said in the video. “And I just felt like this one was really appropriate.”