Vanessa Hudgens

Bang Bang tattoo artist Dragon inked a sharp and shaded angel design on the Grease Live star’s rib cage and she’s obsessed with it. In one Instagram post, she shared a video of herself seeing the tattoo for the first time and in another, she showed an up-close peek at it. “Divine feminine angel 🔮❤️ not me…. my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to,” she cheekily wrote in the picture’s accompanying caption.