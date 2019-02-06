Golden girls! Celebrity spray tan artist Kristyn Pradas is the woman behind the envy-worthy glowy skin on the Victoria’s Secret Angels, Ariana Grande, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Kate Beckinsale and more It Girls.

And while not everyone can be a model, actress or pop star, you can sure bronze like one! That’s because Pradas sat down with Stylish to talk all things tan and reveal how you can get their color in the comfort of your own home with just a few tips.

Pradas, who recently launched her 100 percent natural self-tanning collection, Pradas Glow, explained the prep you need to follow, common mistakes to avoid, how to highlight and hide areas on your face and body, and the tips for maintaining your sun-kissed look no matter where you go and regardless of the weather outside.

To achieve a flawless, even hue, there is not a one-size-fits-all model and it’s all about looking to your shape as your guide. “Everybody has a different body and it’s important to go with the curves of yours,” she tells Stylish. “With contouring, the most important thing is to accentuate your assets and camouflage the areas you don’t like as much. It won’t be the same areas for everyone and it can even change based on the outfit you’re wearing.”

With that in mind, you’re ready to get started. Read on to hear more of her insights into how to prep for a perfect result, the right way to maintain your color, mistakes to avoid and why stars love her technique so much!