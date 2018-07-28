Alexandre Vauthier has a penchant for plunging necklines and bodycon minis, and celebs are obsessed! “My work consists of creating looks that strike the balance between French chic and strong sensuality,” the designer told Us. “My role is to create beautiful clothes that transmit a specific message and energy for the women who wear them,” he adds, “It’s about visually capturing what they are feeling and want to express at that moment in time. I think when a woman decides to put on one of my dresses, it is as if they are armed to face the photographers, or the world!” Indeed, it’s clear any star donning his designs exude confidence.

From supermodels to Hollywood actresses and musicians, see how A-listers including Naomi Campbell, Kerry Washington, Kendall Jenner and more rock Alexandre Vauthier gowns on the red carpet.