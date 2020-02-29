Pretty in plush! Hollywood beauties are wearing black velvet dresses on the red carpet for a vibe that’s equal parts regal, romantic and cozy. The elegant fabric — that looks as good as feels — makes a glam statement.

Some stars went short, like Bebe Rexha in an embroidered Yanina Couture mini; and Dua Lipa who picked a puffy-sleeved Attico style, which is on sale for $646 and you can buy here.

Others picked designs with embellished details to add an interesting element to their ensembles. Phoebe Waller-Bridge wore an Armani Privé velvet bandeau top overlaid with a crystal-embroidered black net shawl with a matching maxi skirt; while Mary Elizabeth Winstead rocked an Etro Couture long-sleeve look with a beaded floral design.

Scroll through to see how Blake Lively, Zoë Saldana, Naomi Watts and more wear their black velvet frocks on the red carpet.