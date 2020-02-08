Every now and then a seemingly random trend becomes popular among celebs and pretty soon it’s seen all over the red carpet. The latest fad to make its rounds is a dress with a voluminous sash. The hip-hugging frocks are a dramatic look and a fun play on proportions.

Some stars choose a solid color, like Yara Shahidi’s neon yellow $2,990 Carolina Herrera strapless style; or a printed mini, like Keke Palmer’s $7,800 silk Cong Tri number.

“The side sash is a great way to convey a more playful vibe, it infuses some personality into a look,” Stitch Fix Stylist Layne Cross tells Us. “Celebrities are rarely shy about showing off their assets, and this trend is no exception — it really highlights long legs and gorgeous gams.”

Scroll through to see how Ciara, Scarlett Johansson, Camila Cabello and more wear this hip new draped design below.