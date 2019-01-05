Stars know they can count on Elie Saab for elegant, meticulously embellished gowns — after all, the self-taught designer opened his first couture atelier when he was just 18 years old in 1982. Since then, he’s created dresses for royalty, Oscar winners and countless celebrities, all while maintaining his signature style. “To design with the woman in mind first, and to celebrate her first is the foundation of each collection and each relationship,” Saab tells Us.

Our favorite looks include Karlie Kloss’ embroidered double-slit design and Sandra Bullock’s custom feather-adorned tulle creation. See how more A-listers including Bella Hadid, Gabrielle Union and Amber Heard wear Elie Saab’s sequin and beaded looks below.