A labor of love! Georges Hobeika meticulously hand-crafts couture creations adorned in sequins, crystals and tulle (most of which start at a whopping $25,000). “She is the mistress of finesse,” Hobeika tells Us of his customer. “She loves the contemporary, yet her aesthetic is rooted in the classics.” Hobeika explains, “I believe in design that is transcendent and that remains relevant for generations to come. I’ve never set out to be ground-breaking, but to steadily create beauty with allure at its core.”

His current collection pays homage to the traditions of couture with added oomph. “It’s a little more playful than my previous offerings and I enjoyed injecting a little whimsy into what otherwise would have been ceremonial gowns,” the Lebanese designer says.

“Celebrating the glorious female form is what I aspire to do when designing for the red carpet,” Hobeika says. For example, Cardi B, who wore a stunning style to Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball (it consisted of 4,000 layers of laser-cut organza, and took 300 hours to make). “She took what is in itself a voluminous gown to the stratosphere with her immense presence; she totally owned it, so larger than life,” he muses.

On Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Emmy’s look, he says: “A couture-clad goddess draped in fuchsia. She was oozing grace and a certain standard of elevated sex appeal that I so love.”

Another impressive piece: Sara Sampaio’s Cannes Film Festival ensemble, a strapless dress made from 900 feet of tulle, which took 1,500 hours to create.

Scroll through to see how more celebs wear Georges Hobeika’s stunning, ethereal styles below.