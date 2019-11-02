There are a few major milestones that signify a designer has “made it.” For Jason Wu, who started his collection when he was just 25, that includes receiving numerous accolades (like the Swarovski Award for Womenswear at the CFDA Fashion Awards and International Designer of Year at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards), being asked to design Michelle Obama‘s dress for inauguration night, and also creating a diffusion line for mega-retailer Target.

Wu tells Us his designs are a nod to “American sportswear fused with couture craftsmanship.” Saying, “I create clothes for women who are not only fiercely fashionable, but also own their power and femininity.”

“I like to dress women that inspire me who have a distinct character and unique sense of style. I want them to feel confident and most of all beautiful,” Wu says. “I think the women I dress appreciate the impeccable details and fit that make a garment special.” Those details include bespoke prints produced in Italy and France, custom-dyed feathers and intricate embellishments that take months to create and embroidered pieces, which are hand-applied onto garments, sometimes taking up to 1,000 hours.

Scroll through to see how Meghan Markle, Kate Bosworth, Regina King and more wear Jason Wu’s luxe gowns below.