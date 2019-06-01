Since 1984, Marc Jacobs has consistently reinvented his style, from grunge to punk rock to unabashed glamour, his designs are always outspoken and original. Now, the New Yorker has gone global — he currently has 280 stores throughout the world, his namesake ready-to-wear collection, covetable accessories and a successful beauty line. And just last week he launched a new division of the brand called The Marc Jacobs, which will feature everything from cotton printed T-shirts to sequin cocktail dresses and casual slippers to patent-leather pumps, all at a more wallet-friendly attainable price point. It will also highlight collaborative collections created with brands like Liberty and Schott, and Jacobs’ famous friends, including Stephen Jones, Sofia Coppola and graphic artist Milton Glaser. Jacobs’ close-knit circle also extends to Hollywood A-listers who wear his ensembles on the red carpet for unforgettable style moments. Anyone who dons one of his creations, Jacobs tells Us has “confidence and irreverence.”

The current collection, Jacobs explains, “references designers that have always inspired me, and our past collections that have inspired me, things that I continually go back to.” The ‘80s-influenced pieces consist of dramatic frocks in grand shapes, exaggerated silhouettes and extreme details (think giant ruffled collars and oversized layers of crinkled organza). A particularly notable embellishment: feathers, like Rita Ora’s $6,200 ostrich high-low top, which she paired with $9,900 silk wide-leg pants. “Rita can pull off anything, she’s great!” Jacobs says. Also, Zendaya, who rocked a $13,500 head-to-toe feather frock, of which Jacobs simply said, “Zendaya in this dress, I love the chic of it all!”

Another show-stopping look was Tracee Ellis Ross’ remarkably oversized silk organza tiered gown with embroidered petals (worth $15,720!). “Tracee can wear anything! She turns it out in a major way,” Jacobs enthuses. For his take on a traditional mini dress, Jacobs pumped up the volume for a one-shoulder multi-layer creation worn by Rowan Blanchard. “Ruffles look so fresh on beautiful Rowan,” Jacobs muses.

Scroll through to see how more A-listers including Kerry Washington and Lucy Boynton make their mark in Jacobs’ unique and unconventional outfits.