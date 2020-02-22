Orange is the new black. Celebs are making a statement in the latest buzzy color, rocking the tangerine shade on everything from embellished frocks to matching three-piece suits.

At the Golden Globes, Michelle Williams picked a silk crepe Louis Vuitton number (it took 156 hours to craft!), while Laverne Cox wore a layered tulle Michael Cinco gown (which retails for a whopping $25,000).

More basic, but equally bold designs include Vanessa Hudgens’ $495 chiffon Jonathan Simkhai maxi, and Rosalía’s Balmain hooded jacket and flared pants.

“Wearing orange can be tricky but it makes a daring and fashionable impression when done right,” Stitch Fix Stylist Layne Cross tells Us. “The key to wearing it year-round is finding a silhouette that works for your body and keeping the accessories minimal (take note of Lizzo’s tiny purse), which lets this unexpected and fresh color be the star of the show.”

Scroll through to see how Alison Brie, Rachel Brosnahan, Laura Dern and more rock their vibrant orange on the red carpet.