Peter Dundas honed his talent working for Emilio Pucci, Roberto Cavalli and Emanuel Ungaro before launching his eponymous label in 2017, and when he did, it was with a bang. The collection made its debut during the 2017 Grammy Awards where superstar Beyoncé wore three of his custom-made creations. After that, it was only a matter of time before other celebs flocked to the brand, which Dundas works on with partner Evangelo Bousis.

“We think our woman loves to be noticed, she enjoys life and wants clothes that make every moment special,” Dundas tells Us. Indeed, they are known for their signature glitzy embellishments, bold prints and lamé fabrics that are prime for parties. When asked to describe their aesthetic, Dundas says it’s glamour, sexy, fun, chic and bohemia.

“Celebrities love to shine and Dundas is here to make sure they do,” the designer says. “They tell us they feel sexy but always chic,” he says of his A-list fans, which include Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian to name a few. Recently, stars are choosing the extroverted occasion-wear to make a statement on the red carpet. “Dressing Oscar-nominated Amy Adams during award season was major for this young brand,” Dundas muses of her black one-shoulder draped chiffon gown. Another highlight was Caitriona Balfe at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. “Caitriona modeled for Peter before going into acting. She has proved she is still perfection in this silver sheath with jewel encrusted heart embellishments,” Evangelo Bousis notes. Then there’s Olivia Wilde, who was the first to debut their newest collection at SXSW in Austin. Dundas muses: “This bohemian pleated silk crepe hippy dress looked so amazing on her and was a great way to premier the collection.”

Scroll through to see how more A-listers including Reese Witherspoon and Rita Ora wear divine Dundas dresses below.