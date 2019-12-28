Red Carpet

Mad For Plaid! Hollywood Rocks the Classic Tartan Pattern on the Red Carpet

By
Celebs Wearing Plaid
Zazie Beetz, Kate Hudson, Hailee Steinfeld, Camilla Belle. Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock; John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock (2)
10

Checkmate! Celebs have been proving recently that tartan never goes out of style. The timeless print, which at one point had been associated with preppy, punk and even grunge fashion, remains a constant trend. Some stars go for menswear-inspired looks, like Kate Hudson and Kaley Cuoco who wore traditional plaid suits; and Susan Kelechi Watson, who picked a Jill Stuart blazer dress, which you can buy for $420 here.

Others go glam in their checks, like Camilla Belle in an allover sequin jeweled neckline Ralph Collection frock (on sale for $1,322); and Zazie Beetz in a Rosie Assoulin off-the-shoulder gown finished in a metallic foiling (on sale for $2,076).

Scroll through to see how more A-listers perfect their plaid ensembles, like Jenna Dewan in a wide-leg Vatanika jumpsuit, Lucy Hale in a draped Vera Wang mini skirt and more.

