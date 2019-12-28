Checkmate! Celebs have been proving recently that tartan never goes out of style. The timeless print, which at one point had been associated with preppy, punk and even grunge fashion, remains a constant trend. Some stars go for menswear-inspired looks, like Kate Hudson and Kaley Cuoco who wore traditional plaid suits; and Susan Kelechi Watson, who picked a Jill Stuart blazer dress, which you can buy for $420 here.

Others go glam in their checks, like Camilla Belle in an allover sequin jeweled neckline Ralph Collection frock (on sale for $1,322); and Zazie Beetz in a Rosie Assoulin off-the-shoulder gown finished in a metallic foiling (on sale for $2,076).

Scroll through to see how more A-listers perfect their plaid ensembles, like Jenna Dewan in a wide-leg Vatanika jumpsuit, Lucy Hale in a draped Vera Wang mini skirt and more.