A-list celebs are scoring style points with figure-flattering stripes in every hue, and we can’t get enough of their vibrant take on this timeless trend.

Recently stars took their statement stripes to the red carpet in bold, unique ways, like Alison Brie’s $1,725 sequin Rasario midi, and Naomi Campbell’s $5,490 silk Valentino jumpsuit.

Regina Hall proved the pattern can work for a formal affair in a $1,790 wool crepe-blend Lela Rose semi-sheer gown at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, while Cara Delevingne rocked a rainbow custom-made Dior Haute Couture creation to the Met Gala.

More casual, but still eye-catching ensembles include Emily Ratajkowski’s $2,290 asymmetrical Monse frock, and Nina Dobrev’s high-neck Lurex $690 top and matching $590 skirt from Herve Leger.

Scroll through to see how Hailey Baldwin, Janelle Monáe, Ruth Wilson and more reinvent their stripes.