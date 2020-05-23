New Hollywood It-label alert! Adeam designer Hanako Maeda creates collections that combine sweet silhouettes with sharp tailoring, and celebs have taken notice. Inspired by her two hometowns, Tokyo and New York, Maeda tells Us her brand has an East-meets-West sensibility, fusing the avant-garde aesthetic of Tokyo with New York’s modernity.

“The Adeam customer loves to have fun with her style, looking for unique details that make the clothing special. We always add a special touch to our garments, whether it’s a dramatic drape or a delicate pearl embroidery,” Maeda says of her pieces, which are all made in Japan.

Maeda says she focuses on making items that are both comfortable and flattering. “We use a lot of fabrics that are wrinkle-resistant or machine-washable, so it’s also great for travel,” Maeda reveals. “I think this unfussy and practical element of Adeam is a huge draw for celebrities and stylists, who lead an incredibly busy lifestyle. We make sure that even our red carpet gowns are easy to wear and take care of.”

“Female empowerment is a cause that I strongly believe in,” Maeda adds. And it shows in her designs (powerful pantsuits and structured suiting); and the women who wear it (Michelle Obama is a fan.)

See how Yara Shahidi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Suki Waterhouse and more stars wear Adeam’s covetable looks below.