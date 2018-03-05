Stars came out to celebrate fashion, fun and film at the Chanel and Charles Finch 10th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills on Saturday, March 3. From classic black and white outfits with edgy twists to pops of colors like pink and turquoise and dresses you won’t be able to get out of your head — stars like Margot Robbie, Sienna Miller and Kristen Stewart served up looks that were fabulously chic. Scroll through to see our favorite moments from the always unforgettable evening!