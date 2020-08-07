Relive Charlize Theron’s All-Time Best Fashion Moments: Pics

From plunging necklines to teeny minis, Charlize Theron isn’t afraid of showing a little skin or taking a fashion risk. To celebrate the 47-year-old’s great fashion moments of all time, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best of the best looks that are impssible to forget.

The South Africa native’s career took off in the late ’90s when she landed the role of Helga Svelgen in the 1996 film, 2 Days in the Valley. She’s since racked up a plethora of accolades for her work, taking home her first Academy Award in 2004 for her role of Aileen Wuornos in the 2003 movie, Monster.

It’s hard to decide what’s more impressive: Theron’s acting skills or her ability to slay on every single red carpet, ever. From sophisticated floor-length gowns to itty-bitty, sexy miniskirts, the actress always knows how to keep Us on our toes.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the star’s most iconic fashion moments over the years!