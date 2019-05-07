As you can imagine, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury had a *very* busy Met Gala Monday prepping clients like Nina Dobrev for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. But the pro and founder of her eponymous cosmetics line was also attending fashion’s biggest night as a guest of designer Zac Posen, and she is giving Us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how she got ready for the seriously stylish fete.

“I had a MAGICAL day yesterday with the most gorgeous group of people, and my GENIUS long-time friend Zac Posen who designed all our incredible camp creations for last night’s Met Gala,” the British beauty wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her curve-hugging, bustier-inspired gown. “#CampMet was a dream theme! Eclectic and eccentric; fabulous and frivolous… camp is fun!!! Camp is in my DNA, I grew up with camp!!! My partnership with @ZacPosen was a match made in fashion, red carpet and beauty heaven.”

Tilbury, who was recently honored as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (a.k.a. MBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for her work in the beauty industry, and her makeup artists worked closely with Posen and his team to prep stars Dobrev, Julie Garner and Gia Coppola.

In addition to the Costume Institute Gala’s camp theme, Tilbury and Posen also had the mutual goal of “lighting up the Met Gala” with their radiant beauty and fashion. The makeup artist employed her shimmering new Glowgasm collection to create luminous looks, while the designer collaborated with General Electric to construct pieces that were — quite literally — lit.

But before anyone could hit the red — ahem, pink — carpet, there was plenty of primping to be done. Keep scrolling for Tilbury’s BTS snaps and musings from her 2019 Met Gala prep!