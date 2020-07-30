Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey (AKA Chloe X Halle) recently launched their third studio album, Ungodly Hour. But that’s not all that Beyoncé’s proteges have been up to! The R&B duo also just became the new faces of Fendi’s iconic Peekaboo bag — and their campaign is epic!

For the first time ever, the luxury Italian fashion house gave the young talent complete creative control. In other words, the “Do It” singers assembled their own creative team to bring their stunning visuals to life. They recruited their fashion stylist Zerina Akers as well as art director Andrew Makadsi, videographer Derk Milton and photographer Julian Dakdouk.

“Since we can remember, we have always been huge fans of the Fendi brand,” said the sisters in a press release announcing their “Me And My Peekaboo campaign. “Fendi is the perfect mixture of classy and sexy, and we were more than happy to be a part of this project.”

Akers dressed the ladies in FENDI’s Pre-fall 2020 collection for the campaign, styled with different color variations of the new Peekaboo bag, which will officially hit stores this August.

The campaign video was inspired by a song off of their new album named “Busy Boy.” The sisters explained, “With the playful lyrics, we wanted to mix dreamy scenery to compliment the song and the playfulness of the Peekaboo bag.”

They continued, “Filming content during quarantine is so much fun because it allows you to be extra creative and in this case we got to shoot every scene from home in our backyard.”

And it sure did look like a blast! Chloe X Halle are filmed in Fendi in front of a lavish spread of Peekaboo bags and tasty breakfast treats in one scene and swimming around with the luxe bags in another.

Keep scrolling to check out the stunning campaign images! Be warned that you’re going to want to purchase a Fendi Peekaboo when you’re done.

