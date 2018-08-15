“Push your locks away with the headband of the day!” That’s the song John Legend has been singing daily for days — And Chrissy Teigen is showing exactly how to put those lyrics into practice. The mom of two has been on vacation in Bali for the last three weeks with her Grammy-winning husband and their children Luna and Miles. And it seems Teigen brought an entire suitcase full of headbands — at least enough to create a mini series: “Headband of the Day.”

The Instagram Story videos are only a few seconds long and feature a little ditty Legend wrote all about headbands. The clips began with Teigen showing off her headband choice of the day solo and quickly evolved to a motif in which the model hides her new accessory while husband sings, ending with a reveal. The lyrics are simple yet informative, “Headband of the day. It’s the headband of the day. Push you locks away with the headband of the day!”

Scroll through to see the variety of headbands Teigen has worn so far — no two are the same! And warning: You won’t be able to get the song out of your head!