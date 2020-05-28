Swim Style

Chrissy Teigen Shares BTS Polaroids From 2013 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Fittings — See the Pics!

By
See Chrissy Teigen’s BTS Polaroids From 2013 ‘SI Swimsuit’ Fittings: Pics
 Courtesy of MJ Day/Instagram
6
2 / 6

Sheer and Sexy

In a see-through purple bikini with her hair down in beachy waves.

Back to top