Carrie Underwood teamed up for the 11th consecutive year with Brad Paisley to co-host the 2018 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 14, and the mom to be (she revealed she and hubby Mike Fisher are expecting another boy during the star-studded event!) was all kinds maternity dressing inspo in a series of sparkly dresses and gorgeous gowns that showed off her baby bump.

After hitting the red carpet in a floral-adorned Uel Camilo gown, she rocked fierce leather leggings, gam-baring beaded minis, sequined gowns and more with ease as she emceed country music’s biggest night. Oh, and she even took home the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

