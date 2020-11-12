Step aside ladies! The country hunks really brought the heat at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards. Ranging from blue jeans and cowboy hats to sharp, black tuxedos, the men’s style game was seriously on-point.

On Wednesday, November 11, the hottest stars in country music walked the red carpet for the 53rd annual awards show at the Music City Center in Nashville. In fact, it was the true first true red carpet that we’ve seen since the COVID-19 pandemic — and the celebs did not disappoint.

Most of the women dazzled in truly head-turning gowns. For instance, Carrie Underwood looked like a goddess in an embellished, asymmetrical dress, while Maren Morris slayed in a lacey black number featuring a sexy robe. But the dudes kept up, opting for a variety of different aesthetics. And we appreciated every single one of them.

Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley rocked pared down outfits complete with blue jeans and killer boots. After all, it is a country music awards show! But Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett and Patrick Schwarzenegger all went for a more classic red carpet look in suits and tuxedos. Rucker donned a simple black suit with a white dress shirt and dark necktie. Rhett changed things up a bit in a black monochrome tux, complete with a bowtie. As for Schwarzenegger, he really went bold in a slouchy cream, double-breasted suit, which he wore over a white turtleneck. It was a bit funky but on the 27-year-old actor, it seriously worked.

Meanwhile, New Artist of the Year winner, Morgan Wallen, stood out in a reddish brown suit that he paired with a black button-up for a stylishly handsome ensemble.

Keep scrolling to see what all the hottest hunks wore to the 2020 CMA Awards.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)