Coca-Cola-obsessed? The iconic American company teamed up with Morphe to launch a makeup collection inspired by the world-famous bubbly beverage.

The Coca-Cola x Morphe collection is available now, but only for a limited time, so run, don’t walk. It’s ideal for the beauty lover who shamelessly reaches for a Coke more often than a water bottle, or for the makeup-wearer who loves scooping up a limited-edition palette.

The star of the line is the Thirst for Life Artistry Palette ($22) featuring 18 eyeshadow shades in matte and sparkly finishes. The palette’s made up of must-have neutrals and statement-making pops of red to match your can of Coke.

For the ultimate Coca-Cola-themed face beat, get your hands on the Lip in the Moment collection ($19) and the Glowing Places Loose Highlighter ($15 each). The lip kit comes with four shiny lippies and the highlighter is available in three shades: Bubbly Babe (soft gold), Pop It (Neutral Champagne) and Serve Sparkling (Iridescent Gold Bronze).

Last but not least are the beauty tools! The Sweep It Real collection ($29) includes a 7-piece eye and highlighter brush, which comes packaged inside of a cute little Coca-Cola themed zip-up bag.

And if you’re a makeup sponge-user, it’s going to be hard to resist The Quench Pack ($15). The pack comes with red and black-colored sponges designed to perfect your complexion and sculpt your face.

Morphe products are known for delivering excellent payoff and pigment, so it’s no surprise that this line lives up to the hype. Us Weekly Stylish is particularly obsessed with the Coca-Cola themed packaging, which — in our book — basically makes it a collector’s item.

Keep scrolling for a look at the entire Coca-Cola x Morphe makeup collection!

