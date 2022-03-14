10 Hottest Hunks at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

Heating up! While the ladies brought their best to the Critics’ Choice Awards, it’s hard to deny that the men were responsible for setting the red carpet on fire.

With well-tailored tuxedos, funky prints and unexpected suits, the dudes didn’t disappoint when it came to fashion. From risk takers to those that preferred to keep it classic, the men of Hollywood certainly gave Us plenty to unpack.

Take Jared Leto for example. The 50-year-old House of Gucci star is always one to experiment with his style — and the Sunday, March 13, awards show was no exception. For the big event, he opted for a pale yellow three-piece set from Gucci — and it gave off all the retro vibes.

From the black oversized bowtie and metallic dress shoes to his tortoiseshell shades, there’s no question that Leto would have made Paolo Gucci proud.

Another leading man that made a stylish splash was Andrew Garfield. The 38-year-old actor, who was in attendance for his role in Tick, Tick … Boom!, spiced up a traditional tuxedo. The star, who was styled by Warren Alfie Baker, rocked a Saint Laurent velvet number with a sparkly undershirt.

He didn’t miss out on the opportunity for some man jewelry either. In addition to his Omega watch, Garfield wore a gold ring from David Yurman.

It was Justin Hartley that sent the internet wild though. The actor stepped on the scene in a navy suit from Italian brand Isaia, which he paired with the Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional from Omega. The best part? The actor’s wife, Sofia Pernas, wore a matching suit from the same designer.

Naturally, Twitter spiraled into a tizzy. “Don’t care what anyone says, Justin Hartley is the hottest man on Earth,” a user wrote, while another person wrote, “Love this gorgeous guy.”

This list wouldn’t be complete without a shout out to Ansel Elgort. The 28-year-old West Side Story star looked dapper in a traditional tuxedo and Cartier jewels. He added an extra oomph to his look with white and black patent leather shoes.

To see all these looks and more of the fabulous fashion men served up at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, keep scrolling. From Jamie Dornan’s Valentino suit to Taye Diggs’ velour Armani tuxedo, Us Weekly’s Stylish has the details on what everyone wore, ahead.