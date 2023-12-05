Awards season is officially upon Us, and fan-favorite stars are commencing the time of year in style.

Actors including America Ferrera, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more were recognized at the Critics Choice Association Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements on Monday, December 4.

Ferrera, 39, received the Groundbreaker Award for her roles in Barbie and Dumb Money while Ralph, 66, received the Career Achievement Award for her resume of more than 100 film and TV credits. To accept the honor, Ferrera wowed in a black and beige fringe dress by Hervé Léger as Ralph sparkled in a figure-hugging black gown covered in crystals that resembled mosaic tile.

Other attendees at the event included Eva Longoria, Lenny Kravitz, Charles Melton, Lana Condor, Camila Morrone and more.

