Star Style

The Cutest Couples on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, More

By
Cutest Couples on the VMAs Red Carpet
Getty Images (2)

Music industry royalty turned out for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11, and love was in the air for many stars.

Katy Perry, who is this year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient, held hands with fiancé Orlando Bloom on the red carpet ahead of the show, which is being held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. She bared her abs in a white bra and skirt and wore her dark locks in a wet look hairstyle. Bloom, 47, sported a black blazer over a matching T-shirt to support his partner on her big night.

Perry, 39, said on the red carpet that she and Bloom’s daughter Daisy, 4, was tuning in from home, marking her first time watching MTV.

“Don’t stay up too late, sweetheart,” she said.

From Perry and Bloom to Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff, keep scrolling to see all the cutest couples who walked the 2024 VMAs red carpet together:

