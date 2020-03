Me + Smiley Face

Preaching the importance of self-love to her Instagram followers, the singer revealed her new “me” tattoo on her ring finger on June 27, 2019, which now lives near the smiley face pinky tattoo she got in 2016. Lovato captioned the black-and-white pic, “Me first 🖤 thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder.. #i🖤me.”