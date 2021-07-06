Demi Moore Rocks Matching Swimsuits With Her 3 Daughters Photos

A family that swims together! Demi Moore is no stranger to modeling sexy swimwear, but her most recent photo shoot required a little help from daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The 58-year-old actress, who shares her daughters with ex Bruce Willis, teamed up with inclusive swimwear brand Andie for a multi-generational campaign. And the photos are simply too stunning to handle.

“Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I’ve been a supporter of Andie from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness,” the Stiptease star said in a statement.

She continued: “It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love.”

For the campaign, which was photographed by Cass Bird, Moore and her daughters modeled a handful of different suits from the brand, including the The Amalfi, $95, all in the name of a color coordinated photo.

From The Malibu, $115, to The Tulum, $95, there’s no question that the mother-daughter crew knows how to strike a sexy pose in a swimsuit. And rest assured, they feel just as good as they look.

“Finding a swimsuit that is comfortable and makes you feel sexy and confident can be challenging. I love that with Andie I don’t have to choose,” Rumer, 32, revealed as part of the campaign.

The collection, which is available in sizes 0 to 26, has a price cap at $115 with some items ringing in at just $45.

“Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love … It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most,” Moore captioned her Instagram post announcing the campaign.

The comments section quickly blew up, with famous friends chiming in within seconds.

“Wow ladies!!!!” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote. Bella Hadid said, “Wow wow wowwww my favorite women,” with a string of black hearts.

Fans were equally as excited about the matchy-matchy images, noting how “gorgeous” and “stunning” the actress and her children look.

“Gorgeous Girls, Love you,” a user wrote. Another added: “Sisters😍😍😍.”