Since Demi Moore stepped into the spotlight in 1990 with her film Ghost, the 59-year-old star has strutted in stilettos down more red carpets than we can count.

While her more recent appearances have been marked by skin-baring ensembles and sleek, monochromatic looks, she’s had quite the fashion evolution during her three decade-long career.

On her way to developing her chic-meets-sexy aesthetic, the Striptease star has taken many haircuts and styles for a test run, played with prints and patterns and experimented with every silhouette imaginable.

Rewind the clock to one of her first big events, the 1992 Governer’s Ball, and the actress looked completely different. With tight curls that were trendy at the time and a bold red lip, her glam for the evening couldn’t have been a bigger departure from her present day straight and sleek glass hair.

As for the fashion? She wore a mermaid-style lilac dress complete with a lace bodice. She went so far as to pair the dress with matching gloves.

By the time the early 2000s rolled around, Moore had clearly developed a recognizable style, opting for classic black dresses and pant suits that either were made with panels of sheer fabric, had plunging necklines or showed off her decolletage.

While timeless options remain her go-to, the Indecent Proposal star has started to throw a bit of funky fashion into the mix. At the 2016 LACMA Film + Art Gala for example, she stunned in a Gucci dress that featured embroidered roses along the neckline and bright red puff shoulders.

The following year, she took a page out of the same playbook, wearing a fabulous floral-print Gucci suit with pops of pink and green to the Blind premiere.

Moore can certainly rock a designer outfit on the red carpet, but in January, she proved that she looks just as good on the runway. For the Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show, the star walked alongside models like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne.

“First of all, truly, it didn’t hit me until afterwards that it really was like a teenage fantasy fulfilled,” she said on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series No Filter With Naomi. “I took a moment where I thought, ‘Oh my God! I literally just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.’ For me, I literally felt like a little kid.”

To see how Moore went from a fresh face in Hollywood to a red carpet regular and ~ occasional ~ runway model, keep scrolling!