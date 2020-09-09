Meghan Markle is constantly setting fashion trends whether she’s wearing a glamorous designer gown and heels or a laidback look consisting of jeans and a white top. When she opts for the latter, one of her go-to every day pairs is made by premium denim brand DL1961.

Based on her love of the line’s Emma Ankle Skinny Jeans (which she’s worn multiple times on trips to Luminary Bakery, South Africa and Vancouver Island), the former actress is bound to approve of their latest ultra-sustainable launch, Better By DL.

Rather than using the average amount of 1,500 gallons of water to produce a pair of jeans, this capsule made fashionable dark wash essentials with less than 5 gallons. (Think mid to high-rise skinny ankle jeans, a flattering zip up jumpsuit, a denim jacket and more.)

“At DL1961, our goal is to challenge the way denim has traditionally been made to decrease our impact for future generations,” creative director Sarah Ahmed said in a press release.

“Being a vertically-integrated, family-run company, we are able to explore and invest in technologies that are eco-friendly and result in product made better,” she continued.

Beyond the brand’s mindful design process and water preservation techniques, they also used recycled and renewable fibers like Eco-Made Lycra and botanic Tencel, conscious hardware and more environment-friendly practices to create the denim staples.

And added bonus? Better By DL pieces feature HeiQ technology, an antimicrobial Swiss textile technology added to fabrics that protects against SARS-COV-2 (virus causing COVID-19), so you can look and feel good.

The capsule features Marina Testino as the face of the campaign and consists of women’s and girl’s pieces ranging from $55-$279. Scroll through to see our top picks!