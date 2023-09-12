It may not be Halloween, but Doja Cat brought spooky vibes to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

The 27-year-old singer stepped onto the pink carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, wearing a spider web-like dress made custom by Monse. Doja went topless under the barely-three frock, which featured netting across her chest and down her body.

Doja — who was styled Brett Alan Nelson — paired the garment with pointed-toe PVC heels. She accessorized with a snake-inspired bracelet and assortment of diamond rings and dangling earrings. For glam, she wore spiky lashes, icy eyeshadow and a lined lip. Her pixie cut was dyed platinum, giving a chic but ghostly finish.

The Tuesday soirée is a big one for Doja as she will be performing and is up for five awards including Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer for “Paint the Town Red,” Best Art Direction for “Attention” and more.

Keep scrolling to see Doja Cat at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards: