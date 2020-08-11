Flower Beauty Warrior Princess Mascara

In an IGTV video on August 11, 2020, the actress shared a genius trick for preventing mascara from drying out quickly, which she learned from celebrity makeup artist Robin Fredriksz. Instead of jamming your mascara wand in and out of the tube to get more product, gently put the wand in and use circular motions, keeping the wand in the tube the whole time. This will avoid “creating air pockets that dry out your product quicker.”

$10, flowerbeauty.com