Girl power! Singers, actresses and straight-up superstars came dressed in couture to celebrate Elle’s Women in Hollywood honorees at the Dolby Family Terrace on Tuesday, October 19.

The event, which recognized Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Jodie Comer, Gemma Chan, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Lauren Ridloff, Gal Gadot and Salma Hayek, had a red carpet rolled out for the big night. And the attendees certainly served up stellar style moments.

The women of honor obviously had some of the best looks. Because from Gadot’s gorgeous Yves Saint Laurent hot pink gown to Berry’s uber-trendy Dundas x Revolve number, these ladies clearly came ready to kill the fashion game.

Unfortunately we didn’t get to see what the stars of Eternals (Jolie, Hayek, Chan and Ridloff) would have worn, as they had to forgo the event due to a potential COVID-19 exposure at the movie’s premiere on Monday, October 18.

The group was still honored at the soirée however. They just had to enlist the help of some super stylish friends. Eva Longoria, who stunned in an insanely chic Ralph Lauren gown, stepped up to read the Maleficent star’s acceptance speech.

Demi Moore offered a helping hand to Hayek, who wrote a speech about the “superpower” of sisterhood. The Ghost actress, for her part, looked simply radiant in a Schiaparelli number. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail and her complexion was absolutely radiant.

Moore may have opted for a trendy silhouette, but many stars attended the event with Old Hollywood in mind. Take Hailey Baldwin for instance. The model, who worked with stylist Karla Welch, was a vision in a two-piece Miu Miu set.

From the oversized lapels and ab-baring crop top to the simple and sleek pumps, Baldwin, who collaborated with makeup artist Mary Phillips, completely dominated the red carpet.

Jennifer Hudson took a page out of the same playbook, bringing a bright red lip to the event. The singer, who donned a menswear-inspired Ralph Lauren suit and Pomellato jewels, tapped Adam Burrell for her gorgeous glam. And let’s not forget to mention her blinged-out mani — make sure to zoom in!

To see all these gorgeous looks and more fabulous fashion from the Elle Women in Hollywood event, keep scrolling! Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best looks from the evening, below.